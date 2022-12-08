Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist

Kim Kardashian was recently ripped by a dermatologist who aimed at the reality star’s skincare products.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Fayne Frey said: "I'd never in a million years buy the Kardashians' skincare products, plus there's absolutely no reason to spend this kind of money on skincare.

"While others think they're going to look like Kim Kardashian because they use her products, the only person on this planet who's going to use her products and look like Kim Kardashian is Kim Kardashian.”

The dermatologist further added: "Marketing needs to be honest, straightforward, and data-driven, where companies include ingredients that are safe, where there’s full disclosure and simple language on labels.

“Some of these Kardashian products are created using marketing tactics where the consumer judges them based on the marketing but the ingredients are incomprehensible, so these skincare products are blind items to them.”