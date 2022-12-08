 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist
Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist

Kim Kardashian was recently ripped by a dermatologist who aimed at the reality star’s skincare products.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Fayne Frey said: "I'd never in a million years buy the Kardashians' skincare products, plus there's absolutely no reason to spend this kind of money on skincare.

"While others think they're going to look like Kim Kardashian because they use her products, the only person on this planet who's going to use her products and look like Kim Kardashian is Kim Kardashian.”

The dermatologist further added: "Marketing needs to be honest, straightforward, and data-driven, where companies include ingredients that are safe, where there’s full disclosure and simple language on labels.

“Some of these Kardashian products are created using marketing tactics where the consumer judges them based on the marketing but the ingredients are incomprehensible, so these skincare products are blind items to them.”

More From Entertainment:

Ex 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch admits to faking her cancer among other lies

Ex 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch admits to faking her cancer among other lies
Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner released in US-Russia prisoner swap

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner released in US-Russia prisoner swap
HBO unveils 'Pelosi in the House' with trailer and release date

HBO unveils 'Pelosi in the House' with trailer and release date
Céline Dion diagnosed with a rare neurological disease: Check out her shocking revelation

Céline Dion diagnosed with a rare neurological disease: Check out her shocking revelation
Ethan Slater cast in 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ethan Slater cast in 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands during a romantic walk

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands during a romantic walk

Pasoori beats BTS’s Butter, becomes Globally Most Googled Song in 2022

Pasoori beats BTS’s Butter, becomes Globally Most Googled Song in 2022
Maisie Smith puts on loved-up display with Max George

Maisie Smith puts on loved-up display with Max George
Khloe, Kris reignited their feud with Taylor Swift at recent awards?

Khloe, Kris reignited their feud with Taylor Swift at recent awards?
Celebrity Juice: Holly Willoughby remains unhurt as she falls down the studio stairs

Celebrity Juice: Holly Willoughby remains unhurt as she falls down the studio stairs
Meghan Markle lashes out at her sister Samantha

Meghan Markle lashes out at her sister Samantha
Katie Price jets off for Austria with youngest kids and Carl Woods

Katie Price jets off for Austria with youngest kids and Carl Woods