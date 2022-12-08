IHC seeks Imran Khan's reply in disqualification case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a rally in this undated photo. —AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served a notice to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White.

IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq has sent pre-admission notices to Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government on the petition filed by a citizen named Mohammad Sajid.

The court had last month reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the plea — which sought the PTI chief's disqualification for concealing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers.

The court has asked all three parties — Khan, the ECP and the Centre — in the case to submit their response in regard to the maintainability of the petition.

According to the petitioner, the former prime minister’s daughter is residing in the UK, for whose guardianship he made appropriate arrangements but hid the information about her in the nomination papers and affidavit.

The petitioner further said the PTI chief is aware that there is evidence against him.

He claimed that in the past, he would deny that Tyrian is his daughter and now he does not answer pertaining to this.

The petitioner said Khan cannot hold any public office or party head post. He said Khan should be asked why Article 62(1-F) should not be applied to him, adding that the PTI chief should be disqualified for not being "Sadiq and Ameen" (honest and righteous).

A similar case was filed in the IHC in 2018 by a citizen named Abdul Wahab Baloch seeking former prime Khan's disqualification for concealing information about White.

However, then-IHC CJ Athar Minallah — who has now been elevated to the Supreme Court — dismissed the plea after the petitioner withdrew it in 2021.