Thursday Dec 08 2022
HBO unveils Pelosi in the House with trailer and release date

HBO documentary films dropped the trailer for Pelosi in the House, scheduled to release on December 13, 2022.

Pelosi in the House puts the spotlight on the life of outgoing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, highlighting her behind the scenes as a mother and the speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

According to Deadline, the documentary chronicles Pelosi's life and "her career milestones leading up to the inauguration of President Joseph Biden in January 2021."

Pelosi in the House is directed by HBO's subject, Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra Pelosi (HBO’s Emmy-winning Journeys with George).

Alexandra Pelosi also serves as the producer with Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive producing for HBO.

Check out the trailer below:



