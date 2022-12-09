Reading and Leeds 2023: Billie Eilish, The Killers and more to headline

Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 have announced their line-up for next year, leaving fans excited.

The line-up for the upcoming musical gig include Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons as next year’s six headliners.

Eilish, 20, will be the youngest solo artist to make her headline debut in Reading and Leeds Festival next year.

The three-day events will take place from August 25 to 27, with tickets going on sale at 9am on Monday with further acts to be announced.

Reading and Leeds boss and Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn said, “We are delighted to return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2023 with another epic six headline artists, and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music.”

“Once again Reading & Leeds is set to be the ultimate bank holiday festival weekend – we can’t wait to be back!” he added.

Besides, Eilish and Fender, the full line-up for Reading & Leeds 2023 so far is; Andy C, Baby Queen, Becky Hill, Bicep Live, Central Cee, Eliza Rose and others.