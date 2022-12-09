British media slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Netflix docuseries

London: Britain´s media, the main focus of criticism so far in Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan", on Friday hit back at the estranged prince and his wife, accusing them of lying and insulting Queen Elizabeth II.



The royal family was largely spared during the first three episodes of the show, which aired on Thursday, with the focus more on Harry´s early life and his resentment towards the media, which he blames of the death of his mother Diana.

But the prince did accuse the family of unconscious racial bias, and the royals will be braced for next week´s instalment, which threatens more revelations.

The saga dominated Friday´s newspaper front pages, which were largely critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- Harry and Meghan´s formal titles.

"Harry the Nasty" said the headline of popular tabloid the Sun, which added the couple had "trashed the Queen´s legacy", left Harry´s father King Charles III and his brother Prince William in a "state of sadness" and unfairly tarnished the whole country as racist.

The paper, along with many others, picked up on one scene in which Meghan performed a melodramatic curtsey as she recalled meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

"How low can you go?" asked the tabloid, adding that "mocking Meghan exaggerated a curtsey to poke fun at the royals -- and compared their traditions to a tacky US medieval chain". (AFP)