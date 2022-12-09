 
Harry Styles' stage crew HIJACKED by gangsters

Harry Styles' stage crew has been hijacked by gangsters in Brazil before a concert that was scheduled to take place in the south of the country tomorrow night.

The crew were driving a van carrying equipment south along the B-116 highway from Sao Paulo to the city of Curitiba on Friday when the unfortunate incident took place.

According to the reports of a Brazilian news channel, G1 police say three men - two of them armed - overtook the van, forced it to stop, and then stole it along with the equipment inside.

The British singer played in Rio de Janerio on Thursday night, and he's set to perform in Curitiba on Saturday.

The van was carrying instruments used by the band that is accompanying Styles on his Love On Tour'tour, according to site Tribuna.

Cops say the driver was 'subdued' by the three robbers, who have not yet been tracked down. The van has also not been recovered.

