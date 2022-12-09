Cardi B reacts to Charles and Camilla affair after watching ‘The Crown’

Cardi B shared her reviews after watching the hotly released season of the hit Netflix series The Crown.

The I Like It singer took to Instagram to offer her hot take on the historical drama based on the Royal family.

The rapper watched the fifth season of the show which chronicles Princess Diana’s dramatic split from the then Prince Charles and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“Why would Charles want Diana to hang out with Camila? THE NERVE the f–k!” Cardi B tweeted.

In another comment, she added, “Camila think she slick sending congrats notes to Diana. I wish a b—h would.”

Sharing some dating advice, the rapper said, “One thing I notice is that Camila treat Charles like s–t."

"Sooo ladies if you want a man to chase you act like THE CHASE don’t do the CHASING!” Cardi B wrote.