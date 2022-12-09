 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B reacts to Charles and Camilla affair after watching ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Cardi B reacts to Charles and Camilla affair after watching ‘The Crown’
Cardi B reacts to Charles and Camilla affair after watching ‘The Crown’

Cardi B shared her reviews after watching the hotly released season of the hit Netflix series The Crown.

The I Like It singer took to Instagram to offer her hot take on the historical drama based on the Royal family.

The rapper watched the fifth season of the show which chronicles Princess Diana’s dramatic split from the then Prince Charles and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“Why would Charles want Diana to hang out with Camila? THE NERVE the f–k!” Cardi B tweeted. 

In another comment, she added, “Camila think she slick sending congrats notes to Diana. I wish a b—h would.”

Sharing some dating advice, the rapper said, “One thing I notice is that Camila treat Charles like s–t." 

"Sooo ladies if you want a man to chase you act like THE CHASE don’t do the CHASING!” Cardi B wrote.

More From Entertainment:

James Cameron rejects VFX comparisons between ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and Marvel films

James Cameron rejects VFX comparisons between ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and Marvel films
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc branded ‘Megflix’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc branded ‘Megflix’
Harry Styles’ stage crew HIJACKED by gangsters

Harry Styles’ stage crew HIJACKED by gangsters
Kanye West to withdraw from honorary degree due to ‘disgusting, condemnable’ actions

Kanye West to withdraw from honorary degree due to ‘disgusting, condemnable’ actions
‘Gossip behind the scenes’: reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary

‘Gossip behind the scenes’: reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary
Brooklyn Beckham honours dad David with sweet tribute amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham honours dad David with sweet tribute amid family feud

British media slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Netflix docuseries

British media slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making public ‘feel ill’ with ‘depraved’ claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making public ‘feel ill’ with ‘depraved’ claims
Prince Harry feels responsible for leaving Meghan Markle without a dad

Prince Harry feels responsible for leaving Meghan Markle without a dad
Reading and Leeds 2023: Billie Eilish, The Killers and more to headline

Reading and Leeds 2023: Billie Eilish, The Killers and more to headline

Angelina Jolie makes guys sign NDA before going on dates in ‘hotels’

Angelina Jolie makes guys sign NDA before going on dates in ‘hotels’
Prince William has had 'devastating' three years since Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William has had 'devastating' three years since Prince Harry's royal exit