Friday Dec 09 2022
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker sobs after receiving gift from late husband Tom's record company

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Kelsey Parker was in tears on Thursday during the episode of Life After Tom as she opened a gift from her late husband Tom's record company while confessing she can't listen to his band The Wanted's hit Gold Forever.

The band released a new version of the 2011 song earlier this year after Tom died in March after a battle with brain cancer.

In the second episode of the ITVBe documentary which tracks Kelsey's journey with grief, she was seen opening a set of gold discs of the track which were given to her and her children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Kelsey, 30, explained: 'They did a new version of Gold Forever and it sold five million copies, and I still can't listen to it.'

Kelsey shed a tear as she read the note from Tom's record company bosses: '"Thank you for sharing him. Tom will remain in our hearts and in our memories." See, it's horrible reading it.'

She continued: 'It's their saddest song, really. And it's really weird because when you actually listen to Tom's music, the songs are actually really sad.

Kelsey was recently revealed to be dating father-of-two Sean Boggans, who she has been seeing since September.

Sean was jailed in 2013 for killing a stranger with a single punch while waiting for a taxi outside an east London pub.


