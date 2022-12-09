Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled

Rani Mukerji was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Saif Ali Khan

Versatile actress Rani Mukerji is once again back with an outstanding project named Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway; makers have revealed the first look of the actress along with a new release date.

ZeeStudios official Instagram page shared Rani’s still and wrote: “Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children. #RaniMukerji's #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway to release in cinemas on 3rd March 2023.”

The movie is based on true events which portrays the story of an immigrant mother who fights against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery in order to get back the custody of her children.



Previously, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was set to release on May 20, 2022 but now it is slated to release on March 3, 2023. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is also working on a memoir that is going to be released on her birthday; March 21, 2023. The memoir will be a very personal and an honest story of the actress’s inspirational journey, reports NDTV.