Harry Styles secretly hanging out with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde split

File Footage

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have been secretly hanging out with each other following their headline making breakups with respective former partners.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the former One Direction band member and the supermodel have an “arrangement” and their affair is not “serious.”

“Harry and Kendall never lost touch. They’ve both matured a lot these past few years, and the attraction never really went away,” the source revealed.

“Harry texted her right after he heard about her break-up and she got back right away. They’ve been hanging out and hooking up on the downlow when their schedules allow,” the insider added.

Just days after Styles’ team confirmed his split from Olivia Wilde, Jenner’s representatives also announced that she has quietly parted ways with Devin Booker.

However, the source explained that the duo is not serious about each other and they only meet whenever their schedule allows them.

“Harry and Kendall don’t want anything serious. It’s an arrangement that’s worked for them down the years several times before, and they trust each other completely to keep it discreet,” the source noted.

Before concluding, the insider said that for the As It Was singer, “it’s the perfect antidote to all the stress and pressure he went through with Olivia – especially towards the end.”



