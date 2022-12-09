 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his biggest insecurity
Ranbir Kapoor reveals his biggest insecurity 

Ranbir Kapoor's movies are his identity and he has always stayed true to it. The superstar got candid about his biggest insecurity in a recent interview.

He appeared at Red Sea International Film Festival and amidst a short interview, he revealed his biggest insecurity. His biggest insecurity is his kids being young while he turns 60 and whether or not he will be able to run around with them.

As quoted by Brut India, he said, "My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 and 21, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their first child in June. They tied the knot in April at an intimate ceremony. The couple was recently seen in Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji which also starred Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in prodigal roles.

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon
Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'

Huma Qureshi on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'It's very off'
Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF

Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan at Red Sea IFF
Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her

Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her
Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' first look unveiled
Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Aima Baig's Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha will tug at your heartstrings

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video

Neha Dhupia shares unseen sangeet prep video from Katrina, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: See video
Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif shares post for Vicky Kaushal on first wedding anniversary
Shehnaaz gill to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as special guest

Shehnaaz gill to enter 'Bigg Boss 16' as special guest