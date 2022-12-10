 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence reverses her bizarre claim that she was the first female action hero

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence reverses her bizarre claim that she was the first female action hero

Jennifer Lawrence came out clean on her earlier claim that she was the first female action hero to lead the screens and clarified that her words came out wrong.

In a recent claim, Jennifer Larence said that she is "the first-ever woman to be cast as the lead of an action movie" despite the likes of Sigourney Weaver and Angelina Jolie leading franchises long before her.

In a statement to THR, Jennifer clarified that her remark "came out wrong" and what she actually meant was how "good it feels" to be a feminine force in a male-dominated genre, cited from The Daily Mail.

The Academy Award winner said, "That's certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film."

She continued, "What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels. And I meant that with Viola [Davis] — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing."

The 32-year-old concluded, "But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend."

Jennifer's blunder occurred in a sit-down with fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.

The actress is known for famously playing Katniss Everdeen in four of The Hunger Games (2012) films.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix sets release date for 'Shadow and Bone' season 2: Find out the details

Netflix sets release date for 'Shadow and Bone' season 2: Find out the details

2022 Trending Fashion Round up

2022 Trending Fashion Round up
Netflix horror series 'The Fall of the House of Usher' from classic novelist: Find out the details

Netflix horror series 'The Fall of the House of Usher' from classic novelist: Find out the details
Taylor Swift gears up to direct her first feature-length film

Taylor Swift gears up to direct her first feature-length film
Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion

Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion
Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter
Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser

Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser
Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi

Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi
Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming 'Wicked' films

Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming 'Wicked' films
Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal

Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal
ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022

ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022
Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity

Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity