Saturday Dec 10 2022
Azam Swati's Islamabad farmhouse sealed

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

PTI leader Azam Swati. Screengrab of a Geo News video
  • Azam Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad has been sealed. 
  • CDA says property was sealed for violation of house-building laws. 
  • PTI leader has been shifted to Sindh from Balochistan. 

The farmhouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati located in the Islamabad area of Chak Shahzad has been sealed, Geo News reported.

The PTI leader's farmhouse was sealed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday. The CDA officials said the farmhouse was sealed for violating house-building laws.

The CDA issued a final notice to Swati's wife earlier last month for illegal construction on their farmhouse in Islamabad.

The development took place as the Sindh police yesterday took Azam Swati into custody from Quetta. The PTI leader will be shifted to Sindh where two cases were registered against him.

The politician’s lawyer Iqbal Shah told sources that even though the Balochistan High Court ordered the septuagenarian’s release, the province’s police handed over his custody to the Sindh police.

Senator Swati will be shifted to the country’s southernmost province via a special aircraft, Shah told sources.

PTI leader Qasim Khan Suri also confirmed the development denouncing the Sindh government’s action “regretful” in the wake of the BHC’s order favouring the senator.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly also posted a plea made by Swati's daughter questioning the country's rule of law.

