Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet addressed the possibility of Mare of Easttown potential season 2, after the first chapter received critical acclaim.

The Titanic star, 47, played Mare Sheehan - a small-town detective who investigates the murder of a local teenager. The season one of the HBO limited series premiered in May.

Winslet, during her appearance on Graham Norton Show, explained that the crime drama could return for season two. “I have heard the rumours but no decision has been made,” the Holiday actress said.

The Avatar: The Way of Water star continued, “It hasn’t been ruled out and there’s been no discussions at the moment. I also think, “How would you would top that?”

Mare of Easttown season one earned 16 nods at the Emmys, including four wins.

Winslet previously shared her ideas for season two. She told The Guardian in 2021 that real life events concerning the police would have to be addressed in a second season.

“If we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here [in the UK] and in America will find their way into the stories we tell,” said Winslet.