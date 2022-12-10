 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility 

Kate Winslet addressed the possibility of Mare of Easttown potential season 2, after the first chapter received critical acclaim.

The Titanic star, 47, played Mare Sheehan - a small-town detective who investigates the murder of a local teenager. The season one of the HBO limited series premiered in May.

Winslet, during her appearance on Graham Norton Show, explained that the crime drama could return for season two. “I have heard the rumours but no decision has been made,” the Holiday actress said.

The Avatar: The Way of Water star continued, “It hasn’t been ruled out and there’s been no discussions at the moment. I also think, “How would you would top that?”

Mare of Easttown season one earned 16 nods at the Emmys, including four wins.

Winslet previously shared her ideas for season two. She told The Guardian in 2021 that real life events concerning the police would have to be addressed in a second season.

“If we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here [in the UK] and in America will find their way into the stories we tell,” said Winslet.

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’
Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations

Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations
YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab

YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks
'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death

'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death