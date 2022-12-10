Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disingenuous’ with public

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly have a major flaw in their gamethat ‘might end them’.



Psychologist, author and producer Peggy Drexler issued this claim against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In her piece for CNN she warned, “Harry and Meghan’s fatal flaw — both the couple’s and the film’s — is in thinking they can control how others see them.”

“None of us can. And that the couple keeps trying, despite also asking to be left alone, reflects a naive outlook and disingenuous attitude that viewers will pick up on, especially against the fact that the documentary strives to portray them as ‘more grounded’ than the rest of the royal family. In reality, they may be the most out of touch of them all.”

She also added, “It’s self-promotional, self-aggrandizing and, frankly, a little boring.”

“They do not come off as more likeable and, in fact, perhaps a lot less so. Notably, it’s perhaps the first time that much of the dislike is directed toward Harry, instead of just Meghan.