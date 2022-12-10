 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disingenuous’ with public

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly have a major flaw in their gamethat ‘might end them’.

Psychologist, author and producer Peggy Drexler issued this claim against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In her piece for CNN she warned, “Harry and Meghan’s fatal flaw — both the couple’s and the film’s — is in thinking they can control how others see them.”

“None of us can. And that the couple keeps trying, despite also asking to be left alone, reflects a naive outlook and disingenuous attitude that viewers will pick up on, especially against the fact that the documentary strives to portray them as ‘more grounded’ than the rest of the royal family. In reality, they may be the most out of touch of them all.”

She also added, “It’s self-promotional, self-aggrandizing and, frankly, a little boring.”

“They do not come off as more likeable and, in fact, perhaps a lot less so. Notably, it’s perhaps the first time that much of the dislike is directed toward Harry, instead of just Meghan.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck doesn’t like Jennifer Lopez sharing too much details about their personal lives

Ben Affleck doesn’t like Jennifer Lopez sharing too much details about their personal lives
Shakira held responsible for Spain elimination from World Cup

Shakira held responsible for Spain elimination from World Cup
Brad Pitt’s Plan B sells its majority stake

Brad Pitt’s Plan B sells its majority stake
Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break with bizarre reel

Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break with bizarre reel
Meghan Markle dominates Prince Harry since very first date

Meghan Markle dominates Prince Harry since very first date
‘Hypocritical’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘self-serving twaddle’

‘Hypocritical’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making ‘self-serving twaddle’
Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY

Emily Ratajkowski turns head in bright yellow outfit while running errands In NY
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used focus groups to find the worst bombshells

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used focus groups to find the worst bombshells
Victoria Beckham leaves fans stunned, says she never had ‘nose job’

Victoria Beckham leaves fans stunned, says she never had ‘nose job’
‘Little America’ returns to screens for second season

‘Little America’ returns to screens for second season
Kate Middleton fuels speculations about baby number 4 with first look since Harry & Meghan show

Kate Middleton fuels speculations about baby number 4 with first look since Harry & Meghan show
Meghan Markle’s conflict with Prince William fueled by money

Meghan Markle’s conflict with Prince William fueled by money