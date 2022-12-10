 
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna arrived in style as she supported her partner A$AP Rocky on Thursday during Amazon music live in Los Angeles.

The Diamonds crooner looked proud as punch as she expressed love for Rocky, with whom she shares a seven-month old baby boy.

Rihanna, 34, came to cheer Rocky as he announced his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb and performed three new songs.

Riri, who also made her long-awaited return to music with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, stunned the onlookers with her charismatic appearance.

The new mum was seen grinning widely as she joined a small crowd. The Umbrella singer rocked a soft brown leather Prada bomber jacket for the outing. She styled her raven hair up in a braided top bun, perfectly complimenting her glam look for the night.

Rihanna was pictured holding up her phone to record the special moment during Rocky’s performance.

Rihanna and Rocky began dating in 2020. The couple has kept their son firmly out of the spotlight and have chosen not to share photos of him – or even reveal his name.

