Top 10 popular songs that released in 2022: Complete List

2022 is almost over but when it came to music, it was a gift it kept on giving.

Among many hits and misses, there were artists who made their comeback, and others who achieved plenty of milestones.

Apart from chart-topping hits from Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, fans were delighted to see the return of Rihanna after a six-year hiatus from music. Moreover, TikTok was a pretty active component in making songs go viral. With Charlie Puth getting his listeners addicted to his music before even the album was released to Meghan Trainor’s catchy music making listeners jump on the TikTok dance bandwagon.

So, as 2022 nears its end, here is a list of top 10 popular song followed by some special mentions.

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

As It Was by Harry Styles

Made You Look by Meghan Trainor

Light Switch by Charlie Puth

Lift me Up by Rihanna

Less Than Zero by The Weeknd

BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé

Shivers by Ed Sheeran

Vegas by Doja Cat

I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic

