Saturday Dec 10 2022
Top 10 popular songs that released in 2022: Complete List

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

2022 is almost over but when it came to music, it was a gift it kept on giving.

Among many hits and misses, there were artists who made their comeback, and others who achieved plenty of milestones.

Apart from chart-topping hits from Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, fans were delighted to see the return of Rihanna after a six-year hiatus from music. Moreover, TikTok was a pretty active component in making songs go viral. With Charlie Puth getting his listeners addicted to his music before even the album was released to Meghan Trainor’s catchy music making listeners jump on the TikTok dance bandwagon.

So, as 2022 nears its end, here is a list of top 10 popular song followed by some special mentions.

While were played and replayed many times, here are some special mentions that listeners could not get enough of.

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

As It Was by Harry Styles

Made You Look by Meghan Trainor

Light Switch by Charlie Puth

Lift me Up by Rihanna

Less Than Zero by The Weeknd

BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé

Shivers by Ed Sheeran

Vegas by Doja Cat

I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic

Special Shout-out list

  1. Unholy by Sam Smith ft Kim Petras
  2. Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
  3. Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
  4. I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
  5. Easy On Me by Adele
  6. First Class by Jack Harlow
  7. About Damn Time by Lizzo
  8. Left And Right by Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook of BTS
  9. Sweetest Pie by Dua Lipa
  10. Beg For You by Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama

