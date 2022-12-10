Kate Middleton, Prince William’s strict parenting rules revealed amid baby no. 4 rumours

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s strict parenting rules have been disclosed amid the couple’s fourth child rumours.



According to OK! Magazine, Prince William and Kate always make sure their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis look smart but when the children are at home, they want them to be more relaxed.

The report says the Prince of Wales has directed the royal staff to dress casually when they are around his and Kate's children, as he doesn't want home life to become too formal for future king Prince George and his siblings Charlotte and Louis.

The heir to throne has also even allegedly banned suits in his family home in order to keep things as normal as possible.

The report about strict parenting rules comes amid claims Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their fourth baby.