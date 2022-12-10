Hilary Duff shows off stylish outfit from 'How I Met Your Father' set

Hilary Duff teased her return to the second season of How I Met Your Father.

HIMYF is a spinoff of the popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother. Set in the same universe as the much-beloved original sitcom, the series follows Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, as her future self tells her son about how she met his father during the 2020s in New York City.

On December 7th, 2022, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the upcoming second season on Instagram.

The actor and singer is seen fixing her high-heeled black leather boots, while wearing a short green and black-coloured plaid skirt paired with a T-shirt that said 'I'll Try Anything Once.'

Her blonde hair was styles in curls while her makeup was kept simple and glowy. She held her phone in a pretty off-white and golden phone cover as she clicked the mirror selfie.

She captioned the post, "Hilary loves Sophie's fit today. Season 2 of #HIMYF coming sooooon!"

Under the image, Hulu's official Instagram account commented, "that shirt sounds like sophie's been hanging with valentina too much."

Actress Jenna Dewan left a fire emoji in the comments along with the many fans who gushed over the actress' look.

According to E! News, when Hulu made the renewal announcement, they revealed that the second season will have 20 episodes, an upgrade from the 10 episodes in season one.