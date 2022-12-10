 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts to the infamous meme made 8 years ago

Jack Gleeson loves his Joffrey memes.

Gleeson, who is popularly known for his role as Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, ended up playing one of the most hated characters in the history of television.

He essayed the role from 2011 to 2014. Gleeson, now 30, attended a panel at the Game of Thrones Convention Friday, December 9th, 2022.

During a Q&A with host Jason Concepcion at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Gleeson, talked about his fan experience after his portrayal as one of the most hated character on the show, via Entertainment Weekly.

In the discussion, Gleeson also talked about one particular meme that had been making rounds and how he felt about it.

The actor mentioned that despite his negative role in the show, the fans had been "perfectly lovely and perfectly nice."

Of the quotable Joffrey scenes fans bring up to him the most, Gleeson mentioned lines like, "I'm not tired!", "Kneel before your king," and "Bring me his head."

Moreover, the actor added that he is a fan of memes himself. During the panel, he made mention of the GIFs of Joffrey's Purple Wedding poisoning, or the one where Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) slaps him across the face.

"I like memes as much as the next guy," he said. "I'm into it. I love it. It's just fun."

It was a wild feeling for Gleeson to reflect on his time on Game of Thrones, which came to an end in season 4. "It's funny because it still is such a large part of my life, but it's strange to think that 2014 was the last year I appeared in the show. It's eight years, almost nine years ago," he said, then joking, "I feel like an old man now. Old and wise."

