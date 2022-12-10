 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan on welcoming baby no. 4 ‘with open arms’

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly intend on welcoming baby no. 4 with open arms.

An inside source close to Us Weekly made these admissions during a candid chat.

The inside source started the admission off by highlighting how ‘grateful’ the couple is for the possibility of baby no. 4.

They started by saying, “They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise.”

“But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms.”

“Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out. As far as their friends and family are concerned it’s very much a matter of watch this space.”

