 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan doubts Elton John’s Twitter knowledge in scathing jibe

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Piers Morgan has been garnering massive backlash over his scathing jibe at Sir Elton John after the singer explained why he decided to say goodbye to Twitter.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, many celebrities have quit the micro-blogging site due to controversies, the latest of them all is Rocket Man.

On Friday, Sir Elton Tweeted: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. “

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” he added.

Reacting to the Tweet, Piers took a savage swipe at the legendry musician, writing: “I bet Elton doesn’t even know how to tweet.”

The users on the site didn’t appear impressed with the broadcaster’s remarks as one wrote: “That’s Sir Elton John to you Piers,’ while another penned: ‘Wish you didn’t tbh.”

