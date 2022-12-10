 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa reveals why she finds the need to leave Australia

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa reveals why she finds the need to leave Australia
Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa reveals why she finds the need to leave Australia

Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa recently disclosed that she had left Australia because of “racism” issue in the acting profession.

In a News Corp Australia, The Good Fight star opened up that she was compelled to leave the country and moved to the US for “better roles” in the movies.

“Racism is always slow moving, it's hard and slow to change,” said the 37-year-old.

The Black Box star shared, “I think in Australia, we're definitely making strides towards it. I'm glad it is starting. I think we're at the beginning, for people, indigenous people in Australia.”

However, the actress pointed out, “You know, I experienced overt racism, but I think it's more the subtle, institutionalized stuff we're privy to in Australia.”

Reflecting on her move to America, Charmine stated, “The fact that I moved to America to have a better chance of having an acting career because at the time, I know what it's since changed, but at the time you wouldn't see people like me reflected on screen in Australia.”

Charmine, who was the first black woman to get the Heath Ledger Scholarship for emerging artists, gushed over late actor saying that his character in Brokeback Mountain inspired her to openly come out as “gay”.

“It inspired me to live my life to the fullest and I came out as openly gay. That's the power of performance,” she added. 

