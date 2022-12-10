 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Molly-Mae Hague hits out at fans for saying 'she has got lip filler' while pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague hits out at fans for saying 'she has got lip filler’ while pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague called out fans who asked if she has been getting lip filler while pregnant.

The former Love Island star, 23, who has been quite vocal about having filler in the past, strongly denied she'd had any while pregnant.

Answering the question in a new YouTube vlog, she said: 'What kind of a mother do you think I am?'

Elaborating, she added: 'I've been having so many questions recently about my lips.

'People asking whether I've been having lip filler again, which has really been making me laugh.

'Guys do you really think while being pregnant I would get lip filler? Like, what kind of a mother do you think I am?'

Molly and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on Love Island in 2019, announced in September they are expecting their first child.

Molly is currently in her third trimester and recently enjoyed a lavish baby shower surrounded by her pals ahead of her due date, which she has hinted is in January/early February.

The star previously opened up about feeling 'embarrassed' about getting excessive amounts of filler in the past and feels 'blessed' she could 'fix it'. 

