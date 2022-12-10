 
entertainment
Dua Lipa shows off her gorgeous curves in stylish black cut-out

Dua Lipa made sure all eyes were on her at iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball as she wore a busty black gown that flaunted her gorgeous curves. in New York on Friday.

The latest night of the extravaganza was held at Madison Square Garden, with a red carpet that played host to a cavalcade of boldface names including Dua, 27.

Dua completed the look with a sexy floor-length black gown that spilled into a small train while opting for glamorous makeup.

Her peekaboo ensemble allowed her to hint not only at her cleavage but also her impressively taut midriff as she joined the celebrity parade with Demi Lovato and Zoey Deutch at the Jingle Ball.

Photo credits: DailyMail
In a stunning turn of events, Nick Carter arrived on the red carpet amid a shocking new scandal and was supported by his Backstreet Boys bandmates AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.

