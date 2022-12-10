Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talked about her experience of working in her recently released film Drishyam 2 after the passing away of its prequel Drishyam's director Nishikant Kamat in a recent interview, as reported by IndiaToday.

Shriya revealed that she mistakenly called Nishikant thinking he is the director on the set while shooting for a scene and realized later that Nishikant is not there and Abhishek is the director.

Shriya said, "Par mujhe yaad hain, jab hum Drishyam 2 ki shooting kar rahe the, breakfast table ka scene tha demonetization demoralize wala. Ekdum se maine bola Nishi sir, and then I realised he is not there and it’s Abhishek [Pathak]."

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.