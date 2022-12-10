 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talked about her experience of working in her recently released film Drishyam 2 after the passing away of its prequel Drishyam's director Nishikant Kamat in a recent interview, as reported by IndiaToday.

Shriya revealed that she mistakenly called Nishikant thinking he is the director on the set while shooting for a scene and realized later that Nishikant is not there and Abhishek is the director.

Shriya said, "Par mujhe yaad hain, jab hum Drishyam 2 ki shooting kar rahe the, breakfast table ka scene tha demonetization demoralize wala. Ekdum se maine bola Nishi sir, and then I realised he is not there and it’s Abhishek [Pathak]."

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to cross INR 10 crore mark at the box office
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to be pulled out of theatres soon
Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his biggest insecurity

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content

Karan Johar calls Bollywood out for lack of original content