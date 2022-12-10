 
Allison Williams engaged to the father of her child, Alexander Dreymon: Check it out

Allison Williams has said "Yes" to Alexander Dreymon a year after welcoming their first son together.

On December 7, Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon appeared arm in arm at the M3GAN movie premiere, marking their first official appearance as a couple since quietly welcoming their first son.

According to Daily Mail, Alexander Dreymon, famously known for starring in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom, posted some pictures of the premiere on his Instagram with a sweet caption that confirmed that he has popped the question to Allison.

Alexander's caption read, "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It’s the ultimate fun scarefest. I’m so proud of my gorgeous fiancée."

He finished, "Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit."

People have finally made the connection between Alexander's post and Allison wearing a sparkly diamond ring at the premiere event. 

The couple has been dating since 2019, after meeting on the set of the film Horizon Line.

Check it out:


