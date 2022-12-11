 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Netflix's 'The Walking Dead': announces release date

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Netflix's 'The Walking Dead': announces release date 

The blockbuster series The Walking Dead wrapping its eleventh and final season is the first in a post-apocalyptic zombie franchise.

The series is based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic book series of the same name, which debuted on AMC all the way back in 2010.

The sequel will be available on Netflix in the United States on January 6, 2023.

The series carried 24-episode-based series will be available on the streaming giant which is two more than season 10. 

The lead cast of the series includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and Khary Payton.

After a global zombie apocalypse, The Walking Dead known as walkers shamble toward living people and other animals to consume them.


