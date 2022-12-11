 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Sean "Diddy" Combs welcomes a baby girl, names her 'Love'

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Sean "Diddy" Combs welcomes a baby girl, names her 'Love'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is happy to be a dad again as he makes the surprise announcement via Twitter on Saturday, December 10th, 2022.

The music mogul, 53, tweeted, shouting out his mom and other children.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

According to People, Diddy is already a father to six children, including son Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, who he adopted when he was in a relationship with the child's late mother and his ex, Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The other five children are Justin Dior, 28, King, 24, Chance Combs, 16, and his 15-year-old twins: D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

However, it is unclear if Diddy is the biological father of the new Combs family member. Per Page Six, reps for Puff Daddy declined to comment.

The outlet further reported that earlier this year, the rapper confirmed he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…,” he said on her series, “Caresha Please,” in June.

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, has not appeared pregnant in any recent social media posts, adding to the confusion.

However, the couple has made it clear that they are not in an exclusive relationship.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” the “Twerkulator” rapper told XXL in September. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing.”

