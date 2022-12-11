Kate Middleton ‘warned’ by Prince William against giving bombshell interview

file footage

Kate Middleton reportedly has plans to hit back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a bombshell televised interview of her own, but her husband Prince William has ‘warned’ her against it.



In Touch Weekly reported on Friday, December 9, that close sources have suggested the Princess of Wales is ‘hell-bent’ on sitting down for a tell-all to reveal the Royal side of story in their ongoing rift with the Sussexes, who have recently dropped an explosive Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

However, the same source was also cited by the publication as saying that “Prince William has warned his wife to think twice before giving the green light to a potential interview.”

While William seems to be wary of heading to the media to set the record straight, the insider did reveal that he is equally as ‘livid’ at Prince Harry and Meghan as his wife Kate Middleton.

The insider also noted: “The docuseries is the final nail in the coffin for Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals.”