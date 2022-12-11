 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Leela Bhansali last collaborated together for film Devdas
Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has become a part of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Heeramandi, says rapports.

Sanjay and Jackie will be reuniting once again after almost twenty years. Earlier, the two collaborated together for romantic-drama film Devdas in 2002 in which Jackie played the role of Chunni Babu, one of the closest friend’s of SRK in the film.

As soon as SLB wrapped up Gangubai Kathiwadi, he began working on his next ambitious project named Heeramandi. As per the reports, the film is going to feature many renowned actors including: Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, Manisha Koirala and many more.

A major schedule of the film has been shot whereas further filming will be resumed shortly. At present, there are some changes being done on the sets adding some new elements for the future sequences of the movie.

Film Heeramandi was announced by Netflix through their Instagram post. They wrote: “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is coming to Netflix. Words aren’t enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close, reported PinkVilla.”

