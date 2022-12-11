 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Prince Harry extends Christmas olive branch to Prince William amid worsening rift

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Prince Harry seems to have extended a Christmas olive branch to his brother Prince William amid a worsening rift between them after his Netflix docuseries.

The Sunday Times of London on December 11, 2022, reported that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has dispatched Christmas to Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In return, the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will also ship Christmas presents to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana in the US.

However, sources also confirmed that while the two families may be thawing out their rift for their children, there will be no gifts exchanged between the adults, who continue to be embroiled in a growing feud between them.

This comes just days after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, that reportedly left Prince William and Kate Middleton particularly incensed, with the Princess of Wales even said to be considering a televised interview of her own to set the record straight.

