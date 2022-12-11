 
BTS' RM sets first-week sales record with album 'Indigo'

BTS' RM made history as a solo artist with his new album Indigo in Hanteo chart history.

On December 11, Soompi reported that RM highly anticipated new album Indigo sales surpassed over six lacs copies in the first week of its release.

RM sold an outstanding total of 619,232 copies according to Hanteo Chart, and made BTS star the fifth K-pop male soloist artist in Hanteo history to achieve this milestone.

RM is the male soloist with the fifth-highest first-week sales after Lim Young Woong, EXO‘s Baekhyun, fellow BTS member Jin, and Kim Ho Joong.

Indigo is the first solo album from RM which was released on December 2, 2022.

The 28-year-old singer is the third member of BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope and Jin.

