ABC sit-com show star June Blair dies at 90

June Blair, who appeared in the popular ABC sitcom Ozzie & Harriet, died at the age of 90.

As per Deadline, her death was confirmed by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook, but not revealed her cause of death.



The late actor was born in San Francisco and was shot to fame after Playboy’s January 1957 Playmate of the Month and later appeared in several minor film and TV appearances.

The actor then starred in films, including Hell Bound (1957), The Best of Everything(1959) and 1961’s A Fever in the Blood.

She later married her co-star David Nelson in 1960 and joined the cast of the sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” The deceased actor appeared in 28 episodes of the popular show through 1966.

The pair divorced in 1975. Nelson died at 74 in 2011, the last of the main family from the series.

Blair is survived by her two children, Nelson, Daniel and Jamie.