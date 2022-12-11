 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to ‘end on a high’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

file footage

The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries are set to premiere on December 15, and while many anticipate a bombshell ending, the series is expected to ‘end on a high’.

Netflix released the first half of the Sussexes’ two-part series, Harry & Meghan, last week on December 8, 2022, and royal enthusiasts were left wondering whether the next three would be more explosive given the first three were relatively mild against the Royal Family.

However, The Telegraph has reported that the second half of the series, which will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding and their subsequent exit from the royal family, ‘will end on a lighter note as the couple reflect on the happy, family life they have since created in California’.

The second half of Harry & Meghan is expected to dive into the drama behind the couple’s 2018 royal wedding, the birth of their son Archie, their failed plan of being ‘part-time royals’, and ultimately, 2020’s Megxit.

Harry & Meghan’s final three episodes are set to hit Netflix on December 15, 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle 'obsession' with photos of wife Celia

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle 'obsession' with photos of wife Celia
Elon Musk shares son X AE A-Xii Twitter badge in rare pictures

Elon Musk shares son X AE A-Xii Twitter badge in rare pictures
Kate Middleton to announce she is pregnant with baby no.4 early next year?

Kate Middleton to announce she is pregnant with baby no.4 early next year?
Prince Harry accused of using ‘royal status’ to promote friend's nightclub

Prince Harry accused of using ‘royal status’ to promote friend's nightclub
Royal correspondent hits back at Prince Harry ‘extended PR arm’ claims

Royal correspondent hits back at Prince Harry ‘extended PR arm’ claims
Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96

Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96
Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series

Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series
BTS' RM sets first-week sales record with album 'Indigo'

BTS' RM sets first-week sales record with album 'Indigo'
Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022
Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg
Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post

Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post
Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry