Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to ‘end on a high’

The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries are set to premiere on December 15, and while many anticipate a bombshell ending, the series is expected to ‘end on a high’.

Netflix released the first half of the Sussexes’ two-part series, Harry & Meghan, last week on December 8, 2022, and royal enthusiasts were left wondering whether the next three would be more explosive given the first three were relatively mild against the Royal Family.

However, The Telegraph has reported that the second half of the series, which will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding and their subsequent exit from the royal family, ‘will end on a lighter note as the couple reflect on the happy, family life they have since created in California’.

The second half of Harry & Meghan is expected to dive into the drama behind the couple’s 2018 royal wedding, the birth of their son Archie, their failed plan of being ‘part-time royals’, and ultimately, 2020’s Megxit.

Harry & Meghan’s final three episodes are set to hit Netflix on December 15, 2022.