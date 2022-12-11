 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘creepy’ for comparing Princess Diana to Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has been urged to ‘stop’ seeing his mother in the eyes of his wife, and her mannerisms.

The host for Sky News Australia, Rita Panahi issued this accusation against the Duke of Sussex.

She urged him to address the ‘creepy’ factor of comparing his mother to his wife, candidly.

She even went as far as to say that Prince Harry “has got to stop” this, because “its frankly a little bit creepy.”

This comes shortly after Prince Harry spoke at length about the similarities he senses between his mother Diana and wife Meghan Markle.

The revelations, made on Harry & Meghan, claimed at the time, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mom.”

“She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

