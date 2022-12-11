Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have third baby?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will surprise the royal fans if they follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton for a third baby.



Meghan and Harry are currently parents of two --Lilibet and Archie-, while the Prince and Princess of Wales have three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Woman’s Day, per International Business Times, reported Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a third baby with Prince Harry.

She is aware that their another baby could fix rift with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals.

The royal source told the publication, "If Meghan and Harry were to become parents again in that next nine months or so, their hope would be that the royal family, especially Charles who is a sucker for his grandkids, might forgive them."

The report further claims Meghan is allegedly trying to gain the trust and forgiveness of royal family.

The former Suits actress thinks one sure way would be another royal baby because King Charles is fond of his grandchildren.

According to Hello magazine, Prince Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall also welcomed her third baby in 2021.

According to US Daily, King Charles will certainly be delighted to have another grandchild.

However, Prince Harry in an interview for Vogue Magazine back in July 2019, had said, "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

To which, the interviewer said jokingly: "Not too many!"

The Prince assured: "Two, maximum!”.