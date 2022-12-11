 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle into a ‘tedious game of woke bingo’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been called out for playing a game of woke bingo against her podcast listeners.

Royal commentator and expert Johnathan Sacerdoti issued this claim against Meghan Markle’s podcast.

He started by telling Express UK, “What Meghan and Harry seemed to want was to be part-time royals and it's reported that it was the Queen herself who said no to that, ‘you're either in or you're out, you can't live somewhere else and do occasional bits but also carry on other activities outside the family’.”

“In that respect, there would be no reason for William and Catherine to invite them back in for this moment and I just don't think it would be helpful for them to do that.”

“Because it would refocus things on the soap opera and the family psychodrama and frankly, I think we've heard enough psychodrama on Spotify for the last number of weeks and all that psychobabble.”

“It became like a sort of woke bingo listening to Meghan. I actually made a bingo card at one point that I put on Twitter, I did it as a joke, but I put Gloria Steinem's birthday on it and literally it got mentioned every week - we now understand that Meghan is friends with Gloria Steinem.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?
Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’

Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’
King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’
Adele continues therapy again, ‘I always get so emotional’

Adele continues therapy again, ‘I always get so emotional’
Prince Harry would never ‘get over’ his childhood grief

Prince Harry would never ‘get over’ his childhood grief
Netflix 'Lady Chatterley’s Lover': Emma Corrin details the 'wild' sensual scene

Netflix 'Lady Chatterley’s Lover': Emma Corrin details the 'wild' sensual scene

Prince William upset over Prince Harry’s ‘fit the mould’ comments about Kate Middleton

Prince William upset over Prince Harry’s ‘fit the mould’ comments about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry once had life ‘most can only dream of’: ‘So sad’

Prince Harry once had life ‘most can only dream of’: ‘So sad’
Jennifer Lopez engages in PDA with hubby Ben Affleck on cute Starbucks date

Jennifer Lopez engages in PDA with hubby Ben Affleck on cute Starbucks date

Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have third baby?

Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have third baby?