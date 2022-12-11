 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Prince Harry thinks ‘damaging doc’ can ‘heal rift’ with Prince William

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly believes the docuseries with Netflix has the ability to heal his relationship with Prince William ‘for good’.

An inside source made these admissions in a candid chat with The Mirror.

The insider, who is also a close friend of the late Princess Diana, believes, “Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across.”

“The reason for doing this was to share their truth on their lives. He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets.”

“Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments. But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.”

“They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from the King and the Cambridges of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences in England. Harry retains hope for a reconciliation. He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think.”

