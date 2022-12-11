 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt 'conducts photoshoot in bathroom' with great sunlight

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh

The new mom Alia Bhatt shows off her post-pregnancy glow by posting her bathroom selfies which she took in a brilliant sunlight.

Taking it to her instgram, Alia dropped her stunning pictures with a caption that read: “Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom, happy Sunday.”

It’s been over a month now since Bhatt had a daughter but her post-pregnancy glow is still so on point.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’s pictures attracted not only fans but also a numerous celebrities namely; Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who could not resist commenting on the pictures.

Sonam wrote: “Baby mama glow” whereas Deepika wrote: “Why do I smell #ashwagandhabounce?”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl on November 6. The duo named her daughter Raha on November 24. Bhatt also shared the meaning and significance of the name 'Raha'.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is set to release on April 28, 2023. Moreover, she will be seen in Brahmastra 2 along with husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be making her Hollywood debut soon with film Heart of Stone with Gal Gaddot and Jamie Dornan, reports IndiaToday.

