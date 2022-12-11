 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Disha Patani's rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex Ilic responds to dating rumours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra
Disha Patani will be next seen in 'Yodha' opposite Siddharth Malhotra

Disha Patani, after breaking-up with Tiger Shroff, has been spotted with a guy named Aleksandar Alex Ilic very often now which has sparked rumours that the two might be dating.

Amidst the dating rumours, Ilic has finally responded to the matter during an interview. He said: “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other. I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. “

“The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”

Aleksandar was further asked if he has to say anything about Disha and Tiger’s rumoured break-up to which he replied: “I am no one to comment about anyone else. Well, I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hand out together.”

Patani was in a relationship with Shroff for a very long time, but the two have reportedly broke up now. The actress had a very good equation with the Heropanti actor’s mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be starring in film Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She further has Ganapath in the pipeline, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt 'conducts photoshoot in bathroom' with great sunlight

Alia Bhatt 'conducts photoshoot in bathroom' with great sunlight
Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary
Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen

Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen
Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports

Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports
Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous

Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous
Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'

Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'
Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15