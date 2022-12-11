 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz look adorable as they stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 23-year-old chef cut a stylish figure in a grey hoodie and blue jeans as she matched it with a pair of white trainers and a baseball cap.

Nicola on the other hand looked as classy as always in a blank tank top which she paired with blue jeans and wore a black leather jacket over it.

The couple looked smitten during their outing as Brooklyn put his arm around his wife while giving her a peck.

Meanwhile, David Beckham’s son recently spilt the beans on his new ‘married’ tattoo to USA Today, sharing: “I kind of was just like, 'Oh, we're married, why not? It wasn't a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?

“She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?
Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’

Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’
King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’