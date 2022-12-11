 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes daughter Shora Siddiqui on 11th birthday with a video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram to wish his daughter Shora Siddiqui her 11th birthday. Nawazuddin posted a video on Instagram with a heartfelt birthday wish in the caption, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Nawazuddin shared a video of Shora on Instagram which comprised of her early childhood pictures and some pictures of him and his daughter together. He also shared a cute video of his daughter making cute expressions while talking using her hands.

Nawazuddin wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday my love #Shora Siddiqui (two red heart and star emojis).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui got married to Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009 and they had their daughter Shora in 2011. They are also parents to a boy, Yaani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person. The film is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla.

