Monday Dec 12 2022
Dua Lipa wins hearts with stunning photos of her journey in New York

Monday Dec 12, 2022

 Dua Lipa delighted her fans with adorable photos and videos of her time in New York.

She has recently been in New York to sing at a festive concert ahead of the Christmas holidays and has returned home to London to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard to thousands of fans on Sunday night.

The British songstress, 27, who hails from the capital, shared a slew of candid snaps from her time spent in the Big Apple not long after she arrived back on home soil.

Captioning the pictures to her 87.4 million Instagram followers, Dua wrote: ':* a kiss goodbye nyc ~ it’s London hometimeeeeeee'.

She looked sensational as she was snapped at various points during her trip stateside.

The English-Albanian popstar also went makeup-free in another snap, showing off her glowing clear skin in a close-up for fans.

On Sunday morning, Dua took to her stories to greet her London fans, writing: 'London it's brickkkkkkkk.'

She made a glamorous appearance at the iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball red carpet in New York on Saturday evening, where she posed for the cameras alongside other stars of the event.

