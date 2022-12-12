Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’

 
Kim Kardashian shared a sweet family snap on her social media offering a glimpse in to her blissful time with kids.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star dropped a picture featuring her in a swimsuit along with her children, North, 9, son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 4.

“Fulfilled,” The Kardashians star captioned the image which showed her family minus her fourth and youngest son Psalm, 3.

Kim shares her kids with ex-husband Kanye West. The former flames got married in 2013 and parted ways in 2021. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

In the comment section, fans of the star were furious over her for not cutting ties with Balenciaga after their scandalous new campaign.

“Its annoying how she acts like she didnt do nuthin, and ppl still praising her,” one user wrote while another commented, “ONLY SPEAKIN ON MATTERS THAT BENEFIT HER.”

Some social media users bashed her for not spending much time with her children as one fan asked, “She may love her babies but how much time does she actually spend with them?”

“I’m sure they spend more time with their nannies!” the comment added.

