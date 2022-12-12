Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss

England’s shocking defeat to France left fans extremely disappointed as the team knocked out of the 2022 World Cup tournament.

Among the heartbroken fans, global music icon Adele also expressed her disappointment over the team’s defeat to France.

As per the concertgoers, the Easy On Me crooner, who is currently performing on her much-awaited Las Vegas residency, cried on stage after England got knocked out of the World Cup.

During the Weekends With Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the Grammy-winning singer burst into tears while she was helping a fan in the audience celebrate a ‘divorce party,’ who attended the concert with 13 friends following her split.

Adele - overwhelmed with emotions - told her fans, “I know all about broken hearts.” She then continued through tears, “I got a bit emotional earlier, now I’m really crying. I have tears running down my cheeks.”

“You bringing all your friends is so moving to me. Relationships falling apart, whether you’re married or not, it’s really difficult - it’s really traumatic.”

Adele advised fans, “keep your friends close to you - they are better than any man, they are better than any woman.”

The Rolling in the Deep singer - mum to Angelo with ex-Simon Konecki – explained, “My son’s travelling today so maybe it’s that - and England lost.”

Adele then walked through the crowd with her Minnie Mouse ears and performed When We Were Young.