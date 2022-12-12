 
Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with baby no.4? Latest photos divide royal fans

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Sunday posted her latest adorable photos putting hands on her belly, leaving the royal fans divided over her fourth pregnancy.

Kate turned to Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously and shared behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

She posted the adorable pictures with caption “#TogetherAtChristmas.”

The latest stunning photos of Kate Middleton have left the royal fans speculating she is pregnant with baby number four.

Commenting on the post, a fan dropped a question, “Is she pregnant?”

Responding to it, another said, “I thought the same” with heart-eyed emoticon.

“Same i saw a picture a few days ago.... def thought she looked pregnant,” said another fan.

The fourth said, “Are you assuming she has a bump? Where do you see that?? She’s thin and fit!”

“That is a normal shape for a woman - especially one who is 40 years old and has had three children. She looks amazing.”

One more commented, “I was thinking the same! I just read article yesterday that they are not counting out baby #4.”

