Verdict reserved on ECP petition against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Monday reserved the verdict on a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakana case.

On November 22, the trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.



As per the electoral body's order, the trial court in Islamabad sent a notice to the PTI chief in the trial opened against him in the Toshakhana reference.

Later, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing till December 8, 2022.

At the outset of the hearing, ECP's lawyer Saad Hassan appeared before the court and presented his arguments.

"Imran Khan said that he constructed a road with the money [acquired from] Toshakhana [gifts]," he said, adding that a prime minister has to deposit any gift they receive to the Toshakhana.

He further stated that the Toshakhana gifts could be retained after paying 20% of the gift's price until the PTI government introduced a new law which allowed taking the Toshakhana gifts after paying 50% of its price.

"The price of the watch was estimated at Rs85 million," he said, adding that Khan failed to state the amount for which he sold the Toshakhana watch.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

