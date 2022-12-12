Prince Harry claims Royal feud was 'a fight worth fighting for'

file footage

The final trailer for the second half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, dropped on December 12, 2022 with the Duke of Sussex saying that his exit from Royal life was ‘worth fighting for’.



In the one-and-half minute trailer, Prince Harry and Meghan seem to be in a more attacking mode than in the first half of their series, which was dubbed ‘all sizzle, no steak’ by royal experts upon release, with Harry saying his fight with royals was worth fighting for.

The last three episodes are set to focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding in 2018 and their life thereafter, including their explosive exit from the royal family in 2020.

Showing headlines from the day they announced what has since been dubbed ‘Megxit’, a voiceover is heard saying, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the rogue royals.”

Prince Harry’s voice then plays over snippets of his life with Meghan, saying, “To move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter,” with Meghan chiming in, “It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted.”

The Duke of Sussex then states: “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”

The second half, comprising of three episodes, of Harry & Meghan is set to premiere on Netflix on December 15, 2022.