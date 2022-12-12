 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
Web Desk

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series

Royal biographer and friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Omid Scobie appeared to defend the Sussexes, claiming the streaming giant misquoted the couple.

Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive docu-series. However, clip shared on the streaming network's website appears to misquote Harry, compared to that of the Twitter trailer version. 

Royal biographer highlighted the blunder and posted about it on his official Twitter account, saying: "Very strange... The Twitter trailer subtitles quote Prince Harry: "they were happy to lie".

He added: "But on Netflix's website's version the subtitles read: "The British media were willing to lie."

Harry and Meghan's friend apparently tried to defend the Sussexes as he continued: "This is NOT what Prince Harry says", adding that, "but difficult to know the context from a trailer".

The royal author also shared the clip of the new trailer and wrote: Meghan: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being FED to the wolves."

Harry: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us"

